Post-Soviet military bloc to hold drills in Tajikistan in November

Military & Defense
October 12, 12:28 UTC+3 DUSHANBE

An agreement on the Russian military base in Tajikistan is in force, according to the Russian defense minister

DUSHANBE, October 12. /TASS/. Plans are in store to hold joint drills with the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Tajikistan in November, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu said.

«We'll involve military authorities and units of the Central Military District, as well as aviation, in the drills," Shoigu said at Thursday’s meeting with Tajik Defense Minister Lieutenant General Sherali Mirzo.

Post-Soviet security bloc begins military exercise in Armenia

Shoigu noted that the Russian and Tajik military forces are taking part in the maneuvers of the CSTO member states on a regular basis.

The Interaction and Enduring Brotherhood drills were carried out this year with the CSTO forces, the minister said. He also reiterated that the Dushanbe-Anti-Terror joint maneuvers were carried out in Tajikistan in late May, during which military units of the CIS member states hammered out actions to destroy armed gangs.

«Russia and Tajikistan have common tasks on strengthening cooperation and preservation of stability in the Central Asian region. In light of this, we are building relations between our ministries and paying special attention to cooperation in the military and military technical areas," Shoigu stated.

An agreement on the Russian military base in Tajikistan is being implemented, and joint events for preparation of the armed forces are annually held, Shoigu noted.

