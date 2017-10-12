Back to Main page
'Russian Knights' conduct interception skills exercise

Military & Defense
October 12, 8:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The drills involve more than ten crews of Russian Knights and Swifts aerobatic teams using Su-30SM and MiG-29 planes.

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Pilots of the Russian Knights aerobatic team flying Su-30SM planes drilled the skills of intercepting and destroying a maneuver enemy fighter jet during exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The crew of a MiG-31BM interceptor aircraft played the role of the maneuver enemy. The aircraft took off from an aerodrome in the Nizhny Novgorod region and approached the zone of responsibility of air defense forces at a high speed and at an altitude of more than 10,000 meters, ignoring requests from air traffic controllers," the ministry said.

Two crews of the aerobatics team took off from the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow, intercepted the target and simulated its destruction.

Tactical flight drills are conducted as part of a control check for the 2017 academic year. It involves more than ten crews of Russian Knights and Swifts aerobatic teams using Su-30SM and MiG-29 planes.

Topics
Military drills
