Russian defense minister arrives in Dushanbe to meet with CIS counterparts

DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomatWorld October 11, 19:49
Russian traditional artists engaged in creating special souvenirs for 2018 World CupSport October 11, 18:48
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 18:42
Short Russian Holocaust film Violin to seek Oscar, says producerSociety & Culture October 11, 18:09
Crimean residents bound by their choice of Russia — Norwegian envoyWorld October 11, 17:55
Russia’s Rosatom, Morocco sign cooperation agreementBusiness & Economy October 11, 17:25
World leaders and their canine companionsSociety & Culture October 11, 17:11
Sea freight link to be launched between Russia and SyriaBusiness & Economy October 11, 16:47
Tit-for-tat measures against US-backed media not to affect outlets from other countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 16:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DUSHANBE, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Dushanbe to take part in a meeting of the Council of the CIS defense ministers scheduled for Thursday.
"Participants in the meeting will exchange views on the situation on the CIS south borders and its effect on security in the Central Asia region," Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Wednesday.
In his words, military delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will consider and discuss more than 20 issues of defense interaction sphere.
"Series of bilateral meetings are expected to be held in the format of the Council. Topical aspects of interaction in the military, defense and technical spheres are to be discussed, while the CIS defense ministries are to approve cooperation plans for 2018," Konashenkov said.
In addition, the sides plan to sum up results and coordinate joint steps for the next year, including those devoted to celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II, the Russian Defense Ministry official said.