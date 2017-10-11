Back to Main page
Russian defense minister arrives in Dushanbe to meet with CIS counterparts

Military & Defense
October 11, 21:33 UTC+3 DUSHANBE

The CIS defense ministers will meet on October 12

DUSHANBE, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Dushanbe to take part in a meeting of the Council of the CIS defense ministers scheduled for Thursday.

"Participants in the meeting will exchange views on the situation on the CIS south borders and its effect on security in the Central Asia region," Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Wednesday.

In his words, military delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will consider and discuss more than 20 issues of defense interaction sphere.

"Series of bilateral meetings are expected to be held in the format of the Council. Topical aspects of interaction in the military, defense and technical spheres are to be discussed, while the CIS defense ministries are to approve cooperation plans for 2018," Konashenkov said.

In addition, the sides plan to sum up results and coordinate joint steps for the next year, including those devoted to celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II, the Russian Defense Ministry official said.

