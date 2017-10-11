Back to Main page
Russian Falcons aerobatic team to perform at Youth Festival in Sochi

Military & Defense
October 11, 8:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Among other aerobatic maneuvers, the pilots will demonstrate the Nesterov loop, barrel roll and other stunts

Su-35s

Su-35s

© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian Falcons aerobatic team of the Russian Aerospace Forces will perform at the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students (WFYS) in Sochi, a Russian Defense Ministry official told reporters on Tuesday.

"The performance of the Russian Aerospace Forces team is scheduled for October 17 and will take place above the [Black Sea] coastline near the Sochi Olympic Park," the ministry said.

The aircraft will fly at the distance of 200 meters and higher, at the speed of up to 800 kmph.

Among other aerobatic maneuvers, the pilots will demonstrate the Nesterov loop, barrel roll and other stunts.

"The team’s leader, Col. Alexander Gostev will perform solo flying," the official said.

Russia is set to host the World Festival of Youth and Students on October 14-22. An international student carnival parade will be held in Moscow on the opening day of the festival. Further events will take place in the Olympic Park of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on October 15-22

The forum is expected to be attended by more than 20,000 young people from over 180 countries, including representatives of non-government organizations, lecturers and politicians. Participants will be offered to visit a number of Russian cities and take part in regional programs.

TASS is the event’s main information partner and official photohost agency.

