Russia-Belarus drills show both states’ ability to ensure security — defense minister

Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display todaySociety & Culture October 10, 16:56
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic propertyWorld October 10, 16:40
Over 30,000 fans expected at Russia-Iran friendly football match in KazanSport October 10, 16:17
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watchMilitary & Defense October 10, 15:26
Over 1.5 mln ticket requests submitted for 2018 FIFA World CupSport October 10, 14:28
Nemtsov’s family asks Supreme Court to requalify politician’s murderRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 10, 13:56
Russia-Syria trade turnover up 42% in seven months of 2017Business & Economy October 10, 13:45
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense October 10, 13:32
Russia may sign 4 commercial contracts for Proton rocket launches in 2019Science & Space October 10, 13:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russia-Belarus strategic drills dubbed Zapad-2017 (West-2017) have shown the ability of both countries to ensure their military security, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"The goals of the Zapad-2017 drills have been achieved. The armed forces of Russia and Belarus have shown high efficiency in providing military security of the [Russia-Belarus] Union State," Shoigu said, adding that the maneuvers "demonstrated the troops’ increased field, flight and sea skills, and the ability of both countries to jointly solve the issues of military security."
According to the Russian defense minister, the experience gained during the drills will be taken into account when operational and combat training measures are planned for the upcoming training year.
"During the maneuvers, special attention was paid to improving the operational compatibility of the headquarters of different levels when the united command of the regional grouping of forces was planning operations of large formations and military units," the Russian defense minister said.
The maneuvers also tested the provisions of new army regulations, Shoigu added.
The drills have been "unprecedented by their openness," the Russian defense minister said.
The Russia-Belarus strategic drills were covered by 548 Russian and foreign journalists and about 16,000 materials were published, of which 5,000 were issued abroad, he noted.
Almost 12.5 million people got acquainted with information on the drills in the Internet, Shoigu said.
The Zapad-2017 drills were conducted on September 14-20 at practice ranges in Russia and Belarus and involved up to 12,700 troops, up to 680 pieces of the armor and military hardware, about 70 aircraft and helicopters and 10 warships.