Post-soviet bloc to modify its air defense system for space needs

SOCHI, October 10. /TASS/. The process of adjusting the combined air defense of the CIS member-states to tackling combined air and space defense tasks will be completed by 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting of the CIS foreign ministers on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of cooperation in the military sphere a decision was made on the guidelines for adjusting the current common air defense system of the CIS member-states to tackling combined air and space defense tasks. This work is to be completed by 2025," he said.

Alongside this two major security-related documents were approved, he added.

"In our focus there were a number of issues related to security cooperation. Two fundamental documents were adopted - a concept of cooperation in resistance to the legalization of incomes obtained by criminal means and resistance to the financing of terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and a concept of resistance to corruption," Lavrov said.