Post-soviet bloc to modify its air defense system for space needs

Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display todaySociety & Culture October 10, 16:56
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic propertyWorld October 10, 16:40
Over 30,000 fans expected at Russia-Iran friendly football match in KazanSport October 10, 16:17
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watchMilitary & Defense October 10, 15:26
Over 1.5 mln ticket requests submitted for 2018 FIFA World CupSport October 10, 14:28
Nemtsov’s family asks Supreme Court to requalify politician’s murderRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 10, 13:56
Russia-Syria trade turnover up 42% in seven months of 2017Business & Economy October 10, 13:45
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense October 10, 13:32
Russia may sign 4 commercial contracts for Proton rocket launches in 2019Science & Space October 10, 13:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 10. /TASS/. The process of adjusting the combined air defense of the CIS member-states to tackling combined air and space defense tasks will be completed by 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting of the CIS foreign ministers on Tuesday.
"Within the framework of cooperation in the military sphere a decision was made on the guidelines for adjusting the current common air defense system of the CIS member-states to tackling combined air and space defense tasks. This work is to be completed by 2025," he said.
Alongside this two major security-related documents were approved, he added.
"In our focus there were a number of issues related to security cooperation. Two fundamental documents were adopted - a concept of cooperation in resistance to the legalization of incomes obtained by criminal means and resistance to the financing of terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and a concept of resistance to corruption," Lavrov said.