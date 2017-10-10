Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Post-soviet bloc to modify its air defense system for space needs

Military & Defense
October 10, 14:55 UTC+3 SOCHI

The work is expected to be completed by 2025

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 10. /TASS/. The process of adjusting the combined air defense of the CIS member-states to tackling combined air and space defense tasks will be completed by 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting of the CIS foreign ministers on Tuesday.

Gallery
12 photo
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

Post-Soviet military bloc drills

"Within the framework of cooperation in the military sphere a decision was made on the guidelines for adjusting the current common air defense system of the CIS member-states to tackling combined air and space defense tasks. This work is to be completed by 2025," he said.

Alongside this two major security-related documents were approved, he added.

"In our focus there were a number of issues related to security cooperation. Two fundamental documents were adopted - a concept of cooperation in resistance to the legalization of incomes obtained by criminal means and resistance to the financing of terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and a concept of resistance to corruption," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
3
Central Bank backs restrictions on operations of external websites selling cryptocurrency
4
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic property
5
IMF upgrades Russia’s GDP growth outlook for 2017-2018
6
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor
7
Prime minister describes Russia-Algeria relations as dialogue of equal partners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама