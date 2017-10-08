Back to Main page
First planes to land at new military airfield in Russia’s Baltic exclave by year-end

October 08, 2:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. A new military airfield in Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad will be ready to accept first planes of the naval aviation by the end of the year, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The new military airfield in the Kaliningrad Region will be ready to accept its first planes by the end of the year, thanks to completion of the phase one of the construction works, carried out as part of a large-scale renovation of the airfield’s facilities," the ministry said in a statement.

The construction site was inspected by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who also inspected the construction of military warehouses in the region.

"While visiting construction sites of military facilities, Timur Ivanov demanded that members of the Defense Ministry’s military construction branch, as well as affiliated organizations and contractors, sped up the pace of the works, as well as the number of workers and special equipment involved," the ministry said.

He also stressed that the projects must be completed in time and with due quality.

