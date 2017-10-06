Russian subs in Black Sea practice launches of Kalibr cruise missiles

Sharapova’s Kremlin Cup participation to be clear after Tianjin OpenSport October 06, 16:46
MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s submarines The Rostov-on-Don and The Novorossiysk have practiced test launches of Kalibr cruise missiles against ground and air targets, the Black Sea Fleet’s spokesman Vyacheslav Trukhachyov told the media on Friday.
"In accordance with combat training schedules the Black Sea Fleet’s submarines The Rostov-on-Don and The Novorossiysk launched cruise missiles Kalibr against ground and air targets in a combat training area," Trukhachyov said.
"Both submarines fired the missiles from a submerged position. Two Kalibr-PL missiles were spent," Trukhachyov said, adding it was a scheduled combat training event.
"More than 20 combat and support ships of the Black Sea and also planes of the Baltic Sea Fleet’s naval and air defense aviation were used to cordon off the area for safety reasons.
Earlier, the crews of both submarines performed missions as part of the Russian naval group in the Mediterranean to launch Kalibr missiles at terrorist targets in Syria.