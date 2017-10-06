Defense chief refutes West’s baseless fears of Zapad-2017’s alleged ‘aggressive nature’

Sharapova’s Kremlin Cup participation to be clear after Tianjin OpenSport October 06, 16:46
The might of Russia's MiG-29 multirole frontline fighterMilitary & Defense October 06, 16:43
Roger Gale to become PACE acting presidentWorld October 06, 16:15
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev welcomes decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to ICANSociety & Culture October 06, 16:13
Moscow hopes Greece’s decision to extradite Russian citizen to US is not finalRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 06, 16:03
Swiss-based CAS dismisses appeal of Russian athlete Chicherova against IOC rulingSport October 06, 15:57
Pedro Agramunt’s spokesperson confirms his resignation from post of PACE presidentWorld October 06, 15:53
Russian subs in Black Sea practice launches of Kalibr cruise missilesMilitary & Defense October 06, 15:36
Putin’s birthday another workday as leader will chair Security Council meeting — KremlinSociety & Culture October 06, 15:19
MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Fears about the supposed aggressive nature of the Zapad-2017 exercises expressed in the Western media did not come true, since the drills were purely defensive, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during a video conference on Friday.
"Western media outlets were whipping up some very incredible and frightening scenarios of the (Zapad-2017 - TASS) exercises. At some point, some officials, among them certain state leaders, even called them a prelude to the seizure of foreign territories," Shoigu said.
"All these lies were exposed right after the end of the exercises, which were purely defensive," the defense minister stressed. He noted that preparations for the Russian-Belarusian drills proceeded amid "unprecedented media pressure."
"The units’ efforts were aimed at isolating terrorist threats, fighting armed and subversive groups, guarding and protecting important facilities," Shoigu emphasized.
He added that the Zapad-2017 drills were held in accordance with the requirements of the Vienna Document of 2011.