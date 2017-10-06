Russia upgrades Tupolev-160M2 bomber

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (an affiliate of Rostec) has begun bench tests of the NK-32 02 series engine for an upgraded strategic bomber Tupolev-160M2.

"The bench tests of the new NK-32 02 series engines meant for the strategic missile carrying bomber Tupolev-160M2 are in progress at the public joint stock company PAO Kuznetsov in Samara," the UEC said.

A number of parts and components of the NK-32 engine (series 02) were upgraded to make it more fuel efficient.

"Its endurance has been improved. Equipped with this engine, the Tupolev-160M2 bomber will have far greater capabilities, including a longer range of flight," the UEC said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015 issued orders to resume the production of Tupolev-160 planes. In October 2016 Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said there were plans for building 50 such planes for the time being. He also said that an initial batch of six engines for the upgraded bombers would be provided by the first quarter of 2018. Earlier, the UEC said the facilities for testing the new engines had been upgraded and certified for experiments with NK-32 power plants.