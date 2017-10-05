Back to Main page
Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-Zor

Military & Defense
October 05, 15:51 UTC+3

The Russian Navy has destroyed the Islamic State’s arms depots and armored vehicles

© Vadim Savitskiy/Russia's Defense Ministry press service/TASS

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino have delivered strikes with ten Kalibr cruise missiles near the town of Mayadin to support the Syrian army’s offensive on Deir ez-Zor, Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino have delivered two salvo strikes with Kalibr seaborne cruise missiles to destroy the designated targets from the Mediterranean Sea today," the spokesman said.

Read also

Russia’s operation in Syria two years on - victory over terrorism is near

Russia’s multi-level reconnaissance system deployed in Syria has exposed the most important IS facilities in the province of Deir ez-Zor over the past week, the spokesman said.

"These are terrorists’ command posts, large arms and ammunition depots and hangars with the armor of the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State] near the community of Mayadin," the Russian general said.

"The strikes against international terrorists’ facilities near the town of Mayadin were delivered to support the Syrian army’s successful offensive to rout the ISIL bridgehead in the province of Deir ez-Zor. The launches of ten cruise missiles were made from the submerged position," the general said.

"The data registering equipment has confirmed the destruction of all the designated targets," the general said.

Considerable casualties were inflicted on the IS grouping’s manpower and military hardware near the town of Mayadin, the spokesman said.

The Russian Navy has wiped out the Islamic State’s arms depots and armored vehicles in hangars near Meyadin, he went on. 

"Objective monitoring means have confirmed that all designated targets were destroyed. The Islamic State (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) suffered considerable losses in manpower and materiel near Meyadin," Konashenkov said.

Topics
Syrian conflict
