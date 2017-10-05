Russia’s new mine-clearing hardware gets high praise in Syria

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), October 5. /TASS/. Russia’s advanced mine-clearing vehicles and combat engineer protective gear have demonstrated high results in Syria, Commander of Russian Army Corps of Engineers Lieutenant-General Yuri Stavitsky said on Thursday.

"Perhaps, we have advanced quite enough in protective gear and I can say responsibly that we have probably taken up the leading role. This has been proven in Syria as we have not sustained losses, although there have been instances but personnel are alive," he said at an international conference on humanitarian mine clearing.

According to Valery Ovdiyenko, commander of a mine clearing detachment, which worked in Palmyra, during the mine clearance operation in the city’s historical center, the combat engineers used the most advanced protective gear and modern means of searching for explosive devices and operated drones and mobile robotic systems to increase the safety of works, including the use of the Uran-6 multi-functional mine clearance complex, the OKO-2 ground penetrating radar and other devices.

"All the above-mentioned means have demonstrated their reliable operation in adverse climatic conditions with the high intensity of their use," Ovdiyenko said.