Russia’s advanced helicopter trainer ready for serial production

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s cutting-edge Mil Mi-28UB combat training helicopter is ready for serial production in Rostov-on-Don in south Russia, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.

"The enterprise has mastered serial production and the helicopter is ready for it and a contract for its serial production is already available," the deputy defense minister said after visiting the Rostvertol enterprise, part of Russian Helicopters Group.

The first eight helicopters the Russian Defense Ministry will get in 2017 are intended to be delivered to military units in Pushkin, Korenovka and Torzhok for crew training, he said.

The deputy defense minister also viewed the enterprise’s production capacities for the manufacture of Mi-28N Night Hunter combat helicopters and also Mi-26 rotocraft.

The Mi-28UB is the combat training modification of the Mi-28N Night Hunter attack helicopter. The rotocraft is equipped with a dual control system. While the new helicopter is designed for pilots’ training, it retains all the attack capabilities and can be used to strike facilities and hardware.