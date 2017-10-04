Far Eastern servicemen conduct simulated launch of Iskander missiles

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The missile formation of the Eastern Military District in the Jewish Autonomous Area has conducted simulated electronic launches from the 9K720 Iskander (NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone) mobile short-range ballistic missile systems on Wednesday.

The launches were conducted as part of the final test to sum up the results of the summer training period.

"The servicemen trained the deployement of the short-range ballistic missile systems and prompt loading of a missile into the launch equipment, they also prepared data for a missile launch. Subsequently, crews of Iskander missile systems performed electronic (simulated) launches at designated targets," the press service of the Eastern Military District said in a statement.