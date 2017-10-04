Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Far Eastern servicemen conduct simulated launch of Iskander missiles

Military & Defense
October 04, 9:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The launches were conducted as part of the final test to sum up the results of the summer training period

Share
1 pages in this article
Iskander ballistic missile system

Iskander ballistic missile system

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Read also

Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drills

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The missile formation of the Eastern Military District in the Jewish Autonomous Area has conducted simulated electronic launches from the 9K720 Iskander (NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone) mobile short-range ballistic missile systems on Wednesday.

The launches were conducted as part of the final test to sum up the results of the summer training period.

"The servicemen trained the deployement of the short-range ballistic missile systems and prompt loading of a missile into the launch equipment, they also prepared data for a missile launch. Subsequently, crews of Iskander missile systems performed electronic (simulated) launches at designated targets," the press service of the Eastern Military District said in a statement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to complete its missile warning radar network by 2019
2
Russia’s Aerospace Forces eliminate 12 Jabhat al-Nusra commanders in Syria
3
Putin views Salyut-7 movie, meets with celebrated astronauts Dzhanibekov and Savinykh
4
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
5
Russian embassy in US shows how US officials "toured" Russian consulate
6
Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis
7
Defense minister: Russia's future airborne radar to detect new generation aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама