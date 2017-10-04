Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian military detect 50 launches of space rockets, ballistic missiles this year

Military & Defense
October 04, 7:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

he Main Space Intelligence Centre of the Russian Space Forces monitored the orbiting of over 350 spacecraft and oversaw the de-orbiting of 190 spacecraft

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Since the start of 2017, Russian military specialists have detected and traced 50 launches of ballistic missiles and space rockets in Russia and abroad, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Space Forces, Col. Gen. Alexander Golovko, told reporters on Wednesday.

"During the current year, Russia’s missile warning system and special systems of space control and missile defenses have detected more than 50 launches of foreign and domestic ballistic missiles and space rockets," the official said on the occasion of the Space Forces Day, celebrated in Russia on October 4.

According to Golovko, the Main Space Intelligence Centre of the Russian Space Forces has detected and catalogued about 1,000 space objects, monitored the orbiting of over 350 spacecraft and oversaw the de-orbiting of 190 spacecraft.

It also issued ten warnings of space objects approaching Russian spacecraft at a dangerous distance.

"The Main Space Intelligence Centre of the Russian Space Forces paid special attention to the control of make-up and condition of orbital groupings of foreign space systems," the commander-in-chief of the Russian Space Forces said.

The Russian Space Forces conducted two launches of Soyuz-family rockets from the Plesetsk space center in Northern Russia with various satellites, as well as two test launches of mobile-based and silo-based versions of the RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Russian Space Forces Day is celebrated in Russia annually on October 4 and marks the launch of the Earth’s first artificial satellite, carried out by the Soviet Union in 1957.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military detect 50 launches of space rockets, ballistic missiles this year
2
Saudi King's visit to Russia to facilitate stabilization in Middle East — Lavrov
3
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
4
Russian investment in Ukraine breaks record of Yanukovich’s presidency
5
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
6
Russia ready to boost relations with India — ambassador
7
Putin calls for extensive UN reform with broad consensus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама