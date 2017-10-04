Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia remains Central Asian countries’ leading defense partner — Lavrov

Military & Defense
October 04, 1:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We are pleased to state the full identity or closeness of our approaches to the main problems or regional and global security," Lavrov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia remains the leading partner of Central Asian countries in the sphere of defense and defense technologies and the fact has especial significance against the background of persistent instability in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an article published on Wednesday in Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

The article titled ‘Russia and Central Asia: a Partnership Tested by Time’ dwells on the 25th anniversary since Russia and the Central Asian countries established diplomatic relations.

"We are pleased to state the full identity or closeness of our approaches to the main problems or regional and global security," Lavrov wrote. "Russia is the leading partner of Central Asian nations in defense and related technologies and gives support to them in counteracting numerous challenges and threats to security, including terrorism, drug trafficking, and organized crime."

Cooperation in these fields is developing on the bilateral basis, as well as in the format of the CIS Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the CIS as such.

"Given the never-ending instability in Afghanistan and the inflow of Islamic State militants from Syria and Iraq, the buildup and improvement of this cooperation takes on particular importance," Lavrov indicated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
2
Russia's policy in Syria devoid of self-serving interests, hidden agenda — Lavrov
3
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
4
Sharapova may get wild card for VTB Kremlin Cup tournament — official
5
Putin praises Russian-French relations
6
Putin to meet with Saudi King on October 5
7
Russia, Uzbekistan team up for military drills at Uzbek Forish ground
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама