Russian, Serbian pilots start pre-flight training in BARS-2017 joint drills

Military & Defense
October 03, 23:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The pilots are training at the Lipetsk center of the Russian Aerospace Force

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The joint crews of Russian and Serbian pilots have started their pre-flight training as part of the BARS-2017 flight and tactical drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The pilots are training at the Lipetsk center of the Russian Aerospace Force. The BARS-2017 aviation exercises are being held in compliance with a plan of international military cooperation and will last through the end of the week.

The pilots have studied the area of flights, the zones of performing missions and the target layout at the Pogonovo range in the Voronezh Region in south Russia. The crews have held training on aircraft simulators to practice cohesion inside crews and with the group of flight control.

During the drills, the crews will practice intercepting air targets and a close maneuverable air combat. The pilots will use aircraft weapons to strike ground targets and also practice searching for and evacuating crews in distress, extinguishing fires and landing Special Forces.

The maneuvers involve the joint crews of fighter and army aviation flying MiG-29 fighters and Mi-8 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Force. Overall, the drills will engage up to 20 aircraft and helicopters.

Military drills
