Russian, Serbian pilots start pre-flight training in BARS-2017 joint drills

Work underway to increase number of affordable 2018 World Cup tickets — officialSport October 03, 23:31
FIFA comments on Russian cities readiness for 2018 World CupSport October 03, 19:02
Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiersMilitary & Defense October 03, 18:23
Half of world population to see 2018 World Football Cup on TV — ministerSport October 03, 18:18
Moscow’s Ukraina hotel to host FIFA office during 2018 World CupSport October 03, 18:15
Putin: fans expect Russian team to give their all in each 2018 World Football Cup matchSport October 03, 17:46
Some 1,400 Russian social media ‘death groups’ uncovered since early 2017Society & Culture October 03, 17:27
2018 European Weightlifting Championships put off due to Russian team’s suspensionSport October 03, 17:25
Saakashvili asks for political asylum in Ukraine — lawyerWorld October 03, 17:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The joint crews of Russian and Serbian pilots have started their pre-flight training as part of the BARS-2017 flight and tactical drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The pilots are training at the Lipetsk center of the Russian Aerospace Force. The BARS-2017 aviation exercises are being held in compliance with a plan of international military cooperation and will last through the end of the week.
The pilots have studied the area of flights, the zones of performing missions and the target layout at the Pogonovo range in the Voronezh Region in south Russia. The crews have held training on aircraft simulators to practice cohesion inside crews and with the group of flight control.
During the drills, the crews will practice intercepting air targets and a close maneuverable air combat. The pilots will use aircraft weapons to strike ground targets and also practice searching for and evacuating crews in distress, extinguishing fires and landing Special Forces.
The maneuvers involve the joint crews of fighter and army aviation flying MiG-29 fighters and Mi-8 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Force. Overall, the drills will engage up to 20 aircraft and helicopters.