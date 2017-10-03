‘Search 2017’ international drills for post-Soviet military bloc kick off in Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 3. /TASS/. Five-day special tactical training exercises for member state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) dubbed "Poisk-2017" (Search-2017) have kicked off in the Rostov Region, the Eastern Military District’s press service told TASS.

"Military authorities, as well as field intelligence units and special forces units of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are taking part in the Poisk-2017 exercise," the press service said.

More than 1,000 servicemen are involved in the maneuvers. The multinational command and headquarters will plan a joint operation to localize an armed conflict on the territory of the "enemy" - a CSTO member state - at an automated control post in the Rostov Region.

After that, the entire top brass of the aviation drills of the Russian Military Transport Aviation will be deployed to the Bagramyan Range in Armenia where they will continue command-and-staff training exercises in the field, including hammering out command over the joint group of field intelligence units and special forces units.

The Poisk -2017 military drills are being conducted under command of Southern Military District Forces Commander Alexander Dvornikov. They will run until October 7.