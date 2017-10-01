Russian Colonel Fedyanin dies in Moscow hospital from wounds received in Syria

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Colonel Valery Fedyanin has died in a Moscow hospital of wounds received in Syria, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"On September 22, Colonel Valery Fedyanin arranged delivery of humanitarian cargoes by the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria to a settlement in the province of Hama. The car with the Russian officer drove into a landmine. Valery Fedyanin received numerous wound in the blast," the ministry said.

"Colonel Fedyanin was taken from Syria to the Russian defense ministry’s main military hospital in Moscow. Military medics have been doing their utmost to save Valery Fedyanin’s live but failed," the ministry said.

On September 24, the Russian defense ministry reported the death of another high-ranking Russian officer in Syria. Lieutenant General Valery Asapov died in shelling by Islamic State terrorists near Deir ez-Zor.

Russia’s aerospace forces have been helping Syrian government troops to repel terrorists in Syria since late September 2015. As part of this mission, Russia’s center for reconciliation of the warring parties headquartered at the Khmeimim airbase organizes humanitarian deliveries and monitors the ceasefire. Russian military advisers help the Syrian command to prepare operations against militants.