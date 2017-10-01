Back to Main page
Border guards attacked in Kursk region, one killed

Military & Defense
October 01, 23:35 UTC+3 KURSK

The Federal Security Service’s Kursk region department said the official comment on the incident could be expected on Monday afternoon

KURSK, October 1. /TASS/. One border guard has been killed in an attack by armed men near the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region in the southwest of European Russia, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"An attack was committed on border guards, one man was killed," the source said.

The Federal Security Service’s Kursk region department said the official comment on the incident could be expected on Monday afternoon.

"We will be able to comment on this information officially tomorrow, not earlier than the second half of the day," a spokesman told TASS.

A telegram channel said earlier on Sunday that border guards were inspecting an outhouse in the village of Tetkino as part of a special operation against border trespassers. People hiding inside shot and killed a border guard. A skirmish that followed left three attackers dead.

According to the telegram channel, the militants who were hiding in the outhouse had crossed into Russia from Ukraine. Presumably, they were on their way to a Russian North Caucasian republic from Syria where they had fought on the part of illegal armed groups.

