Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin congratulates ground forces’ personnel, veterans on their professional holiday

Military & Defense
October 01, 10:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president stressed that the ground forces are the basis of Russia’s modern Armed Forces

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin congratulated the personnel and veterans on the Day of Ground Forces, noting their role in ensuring the country’s security, the Kremlin’s website reported on Sunday.

"The ground forces have a glorious and heroic history, of which is rightly proud the current generation of soldiers and officers," the telegram reads. "At all times the ground forces played a significant role in ensuring the country’s defense capability and national security, they demonstrated skills brilliantly during major military operations, and wrote many valiant pages in the chronicle of World War II victories."

The president stressed that the ground forces are the basis of Russia’s modern Armed Forces. He also noted the high training level of the personnel, who "with honor fulfil tasks, preserve and develop the military experience and traditions of their predecessors.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry refutes claims about troops left in Belarus after Zapad-2017
2
Scientists find traces of sea plankton on ISS surface
3
Serbia under West’s pressure regarding cultural center in Nis - minister
4
IWF suspends Russia for one year - source
5
Poland’s defense minister calls for scrutinizing Ukrainian claims about Zapad 2017
6
New US sanctions have image risks for Russia - opinion
7
Russia, Israel urge to speed up launch of free trade zone with Eurasian Economic Union
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама