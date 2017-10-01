Putin congratulates ground forces’ personnel, veterans on their professional holiday

IWF suspends Russia for one year - sourceSport September 30, 19:15
Russian Defense Ministry refutes claims about troops left in Belarus after Zapad-2017Military & Defense September 30, 13:13
Russia’s operation in Syria two years on - victory over terrorism is nearMilitary & Defense September 30, 7:52
Who is US Ambassador to Russia Jon HuntsmanWorld September 30, 1:57
Ex-chancellor says Germany is interested in implementing Nord Stream 2Business & Economy September 29, 21:34
Two-time Soviet-era Olympic champion pair skater Ludmila Belousova passes awaySport September 29, 21:25
US Department of Treasury slashes terms of lending to blacklisted Russian citizensWorld September 29, 20:37
Russian embassy calls Theresa May’s claims about Russian threat unacceptableRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 29, 19:18
WADA experts complete required audit of Russian anti-doping agencySport September 29, 19:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin congratulated the personnel and veterans on the Day of Ground Forces, noting their role in ensuring the country’s security, the Kremlin’s website reported on Sunday.
"The ground forces have a glorious and heroic history, of which is rightly proud the current generation of soldiers and officers," the telegram reads. "At all times the ground forces played a significant role in ensuring the country’s defense capability and national security, they demonstrated skills brilliantly during major military operations, and wrote many valiant pages in the chronicle of World War II victories."
The president stressed that the ground forces are the basis of Russia’s modern Armed Forces. He also noted the high training level of the personnel, who "with honor fulfil tasks, preserve and develop the military experience and traditions of their predecessors.".