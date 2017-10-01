Putin congratulates ground forces’ personnel, veterans on their professional holiday

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin congratulated the personnel and veterans on the Day of Ground Forces, noting their role in ensuring the country’s security, the Kremlin’s website reported on Sunday.

"The ground forces have a glorious and heroic history, of which is rightly proud the current generation of soldiers and officers," the telegram reads. "At all times the ground forces played a significant role in ensuring the country’s defense capability and national security, they demonstrated skills brilliantly during major military operations, and wrote many valiant pages in the chronicle of World War II victories."

The president stressed that the ground forces are the basis of Russia’s modern Armed Forces. He also noted the high training level of the personnel, who "with honor fulfil tasks, preserve and develop the military experience and traditions of their predecessors.".