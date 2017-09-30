Aerospace Force destroy more than 2,350 militants in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force between September 19 and 29 destroyed in Syria more than 2,350 militants, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday.

According to him, the assault attempts of IS, Jabhat al-Nusra (both outlawed in Russia) in Syria’s east and west failed.

The Syrian governmental forces jointly with the Russian Aerospace Force finalize the operation in east of the Deir ez-Zor Province to encircle and destroy a big grouping of more than 1,500 militants, who had come from Iraq the general continued.

"The Syrian military with the support from the Russian Aerospace Force finalize the operation to encircle and destroy a big IS grouping, which had invaded from Iraq," he said. "The IS and al-Nusra terrorist groups have suffered biggest losses in recent months."

"The successful actions of the Syrian military were supported by armed formations, which had joined the reconciliation process in Aleppo, Homs and al-Quneitra," he added.

"In the sorties of the Russian Aerospace Force between September 19 and 29, the militants confirmed losses are 2,359, and about 2,700 injured. Among them there were 16 field commanders of various levels and more than 400 extremists coming from Russia and the CIS countries," the general said. "The Aerospace Force have destroyed 67 strongholds, 27 tanks, 21 MLRS, 149 off-road vehicles with heavy machine guns, 17 "Jihad-mobiles" and 51 ammunition depots," he said.