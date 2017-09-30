Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Aerospace Force destroy more than 2,350 militants in Syria - Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
September 30, 16:54 UTC+3

According to Igor Konashenkov, the assault attempts of IS, Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria’s east and west failed

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force between September 19 and 29 destroyed in Syria more than 2,350 militants, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday.

According to him, the assault attempts of IS, Jabhat al-Nusra (both outlawed in Russia) in Syria’s east and west failed.

The Syrian governmental forces jointly with the Russian Aerospace Force finalize the operation in east of the Deir ez-Zor Province to encircle and destroy a big grouping of more than 1,500 militants, who had come from Iraq the general continued.

"The Syrian military with the support from the Russian Aerospace Force finalize the operation to encircle and destroy a big IS grouping, which had invaded from Iraq," he said. "The IS and al-Nusra terrorist groups have suffered biggest losses in recent months."

"The successful actions of the Syrian military were supported by armed formations, which had joined the reconciliation process in Aleppo, Homs and al-Quneitra," he added.

"In the sorties of the Russian Aerospace Force between September 19 and 29, the militants confirmed losses are 2,359, and about 2,700 injured. Among them there were 16 field commanders of various levels and more than 400 extremists coming from Russia and the CIS countries," the general said. "The Aerospace Force have destroyed 67 strongholds, 27 tanks, 21 MLRS, 149 off-road vehicles with heavy machine guns, 17 "Jihad-mobiles" and 51 ammunition depots," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry refutes claims about troops left in Belarus after Zapad-2017
2
IWF suspends Russia for one year - source
3
Russia’s operation in Syria two years on - victory over terrorism is near
4
New US sanctions have image risks for Russia - opinion
5
Aerospace Force destroy more than 2,350 militants in Syria - Defense Ministry
6
Who is US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman
7
Serbia under West’s pressure regarding cultural center in Nis - minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама