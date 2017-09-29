Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Aerospace Force intercept foreign reconnaissance aircraft 9 times this week

Military & Defense
September 29, 10:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A week earlier, the defense authority reported the aircraft were scrambled 14 times to intercept foreign aircraft

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force over past week nine times took off to intercept foreign reconnaissance aircraft - fewer than a week earlier, the Krasnaya Zverzda (Red Star) newspaper reported on Friday.

A week earlier, the defense authority reported the aircraft were scrambled 14 times to intercept foreign aircraft.

The Defense Ministry’s infographics, published in the newspaper on Friday, shows 58 foreign aircraft conducted air reconnaissance, where 46 were at the western strategic direction, seven - at the Arctic, four - at the eastern and one - at the southern direction.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
2
Moscow, Pyongyang start consultations on Korean Peninsula issue
3
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear
4
Turkey makes advance payment for S-400 systems — Russian presidential aide
5
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
6
Ukraine’s new law on education fans the flames that sparked
7
Opposition figure Navalny detained in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама