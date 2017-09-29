Russian Aerospace Force intercept foreign reconnaissance aircraft 9 times this week

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force over past week nine times took off to intercept foreign reconnaissance aircraft - fewer than a week earlier, the Krasnaya Zverzda (Red Star) newspaper reported on Friday.

A week earlier, the defense authority reported the aircraft were scrambled 14 times to intercept foreign aircraft.

The Defense Ministry’s infographics, published in the newspaper on Friday, shows 58 foreign aircraft conducted air reconnaissance, where 46 were at the western strategic direction, seven - at the Arctic, four - at the eastern and one - at the southern direction.