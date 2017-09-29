Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Ground Forces to hold 7 international exercises next year — commander

Military & Defense
September 29, 7:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The exercises will involve servicemen from more than ten states

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Ground Forces plan to hold seven joint international military exercises, involving servicemen from over 10 states, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov said in an interview published on Friday.

"As far as joint international exercises are concerned, year 2018 will have a more intense schedule. We plan seven exercises involving army units from more than ten states," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda paper.

During the next year, Russia will be visited by chiefs of ground forces of India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Laos and Thailand. Russian ground forces representatives, in turn, will visit Chile, China, India and Algeria.

Two international exercises are to take place until the end of 2017 - the Russian-Indian Indra-2017 exercise on October 19-29 and the Unbreakable Brotherhood war games within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), to be held in Kazakhstan in October.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US imposes restrictions on Russian inspection flights under Open Skies Treaty — diplomat
2
Gazprom to set record of gas deliveries to Turkey as of year-end — CEO
3
US to welcome Russian-North Korean contacts if it helps to persuade Pyongyang — DoS
4
US Senate approves Jon Huntsman as ambassador to Russia
5
FIFA official says satisfied with Yekaterinburg’s preparations for 2018 World Cup
6
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
7
Russia's S-400 defense systems destroy air targets during military drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама