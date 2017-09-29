Russian Ground Forces to hold 7 international exercises next year — commander

Russian lawmakers hail controversial movie MatildaSociety & Culture September 29, 4:29
MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Ground Forces plan to hold seven joint international military exercises, involving servicemen from over 10 states, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov said in an interview published on Friday.
"As far as joint international exercises are concerned, year 2018 will have a more intense schedule. We plan seven exercises involving army units from more than ten states," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda paper.
During the next year, Russia will be visited by chiefs of ground forces of India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Laos and Thailand. Russian ground forces representatives, in turn, will visit Chile, China, India and Algeria.
Two international exercises are to take place until the end of 2017 - the Russian-Indian Indra-2017 exercise on October 19-29 and the Unbreakable Brotherhood war games within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), to be held in Kazakhstan in October.