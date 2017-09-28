Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists

Military & Defense
September 28, 13:14 UTC+3

The Russian Defense Ministry dismisses rumors Russian and Syrian air strikes in Idlib province have claimed the lives of 150 civilians

Share
1 pages in this article
© Olga Balashova/Russian Defense Ministry Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian airstrikes in Syria’s Idlib province terminated an operation by Jabhat al-Nusra (terror group, outlawed in Russia) in eastern Hama, in addition the participating terrorist forces were wiped out, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"Throughout the week, all strikes by Russian aircraft in the Idlib province have been zoning in on the equipment, reserves and groups of Jabhat al-Nusra militants who tried to carry out a surprise attacks to set free terrorists from the Akerbat pocket in eastern Hama," Konashenkov said.

"Thanks to the efforts by Russian aviation in Syria, this al-Nusra operation was disrupted and the participating terrorist forces were destroyed," he stressed.

Read also

Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns

Five field commanders behind attack on Russian military police killed in Syria

Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles

US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS lines

The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed rumors that Russian and Syrian air strikes in Idlib province have claimed the lives of 150 civilians.

"The Syria Civil Defense the London-based news agency Reuters quotes in its reports of alleged civilian casualties are the very same White Helmets. The UK-based news agency’s attempts to present these fraudsters in a new disguise as an impartial source of information is a gimmick that can deceive only amateurs. Russia’s Aerospace Force aircraft do not attack residential areas in any localities in order to avoid civilian casualties," Konashenkov emphasized.

Earlier, Reuters claimed more than 150 civilians were reportedly killed in Syria’s Idlib province over the past week as a result of airstrikes by Russian and Syrian forces.

He pointed out that all of the targets selected for attack had been identified by drones and mandatorily reaffirmed by other sources as terrorists’ bases, armored vehicles and ammunition warehouses.

"Throughout the whole week, all Russian air strikes in Idlib provide were focused on the materiel, reserves and manpower of militants from Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia), who tried to launch a surprise attack to let terrorist groups get out of the encirclement near Akerbat, in the east of Hama province. Russian planes in Syria disrupted that operation by Jabhat al-Nusra and all terrorist forces involved in it were wiped out," Konashenkov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
2
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
3
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
4
Kyrgyz PM to pay first official visit to Russia over past 26 years
5
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
6
Novosibirsk Airport evacuated due to bomb threat
7
Press review: Russia-NATO Сouncil frozen and Moscow responds to Kiev’s peacekeeping ploy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама