Over 600 special forces on alert in drills in Russia’s south

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 27. /TASS/. Special ops forces of the Southern Military District deployed to the Rostov Region have been put on alert and sent to a proving ground near Novocherkassk, the district’s official spokesman, Vadim Astafyev, told TASS.

"After an alarm bell, more than 600 special ops forces were deployed to the area of holding tactical and special exercises at the Kadamovsky proving ground," the spokesman said.

The military will train how to destroy simulated illegal armed groups, eliminate their bases and release hostages. The forces will also practice searching for caches of ammunition and weapons in the forest.

The exercises will involve more than 100 pieces of equipment, including the Mi-8AMTSh Terminator assault helicopters.