Russia delivers over two tonnes of aid to Syria’s Aleppo

Military & Defense
September 25, 8:31 UTC+3 TELL ASUS

Around 4,000 tonnes of construction materials and equipment will be delivered to Syria from the Russian port of Novorossiysk in the near future

Share
1 pages in this article

TELL ASUS /Syria/, September 25. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria have delivered over two tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Tell Asus settlement located in the Aleppo Province, Soslan Tseboyev, a Center spokesman, told reporters on Monday.

"There are a lot of poor settlements, so we travel around with representatives of the local authorities to have a look at how the people who have returned to their homes live. We choose a settlement and then bring humanitarian aid there. Today, we have brought more than two tonnes," he said.

According to Tseboyev, around 4,000 tonnes of construction materials and equipment will be delivered to Syria from the Russian port of Novorossiysk in the near future.

"In order to restore the war-affected areas of Syria, dozens of pieces of construction equipment, thousands of tonnes of tubes, construction materials and hundreds of kilometers of wire will be delivered by sea," the Russian Center’s spokesman added.

