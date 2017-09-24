Russian, Chinese navy practice rescue of ship in distress

VLADIVOSTOK, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s and China’s navy at the second stage of practiced rescue of a ship in distress at the joint naval drills dubbed Maritime Cooperation-2017, Spokesman for Russia’s Pacific Fleet Captain First Rank Vladimir Matveyev said on Sunday.

"During the marine phase of the Maritime Cooperation 2017 exercise, the navy of Russia and China practiced a rescue operation of a ship in distress," he said. "In the morning, the Russian and Chinese warships organized the rescue at sea and then practiced elements of search and rescue of the supply vessel DONG TING HU. As the vessel sent a distress signal, the Russian and Chinese ships headed to the area to help it out."

Helicopters took off the Russian and Chinese ships to fulfil the task of searching and rescuing people. At the same time, boats brought to the area the rescue groups, the spokesman said.

The Naval Interaction 2017 exercise is organized on the Pacific Fleet’s base from September 18 to 26, 2017. The marine stage in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk is from September 22 to September 26.