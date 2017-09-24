Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Chinese navy practice rescue of ship in distress

Military & Defense
September 24, 10:16 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Helicopters took off the Russian and Chinese ships to fulfil the task of searching and rescuing people

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s and China’s navy at the second stage of practiced rescue of a ship in distress at the joint naval drills dubbed Maritime Cooperation-2017, Spokesman for Russia’s Pacific Fleet Captain First Rank Vladimir Matveyev said on Sunday.

"During the marine phase of the Maritime Cooperation 2017 exercise, the navy of Russia and China practiced a rescue operation of a ship in distress," he said. "In the morning, the Russian and Chinese warships organized the rescue at sea and then practiced elements of search and rescue of the supply vessel DONG TING HU. As the vessel sent a distress signal, the Russian and Chinese ships headed to the area to help it out."

Helicopters took off the Russian and Chinese ships to fulfil the task of searching and rescuing people. At the same time, boats brought to the area the rescue groups, the spokesman said.

The Naval Interaction 2017 exercise is organized on the Pacific Fleet’s base from September 18 to 26, 2017. The marine stage in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk is from September 22 to September 26.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg
16
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US forces assist Syrian opposition force in crossing IS positions
2
US not to strike on DPRK as it is aware Pyongyang has nuclear weapon - Lavrov
3
Putin discusses Russia’s economy growth with ministers
4
US declaration on UN reform is not organization’s document - Lavrov
5
Lavrov blames Obama administration for souring Russia-US ties
6
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
7
Putin to visit Russia’s defense contractor Almaz-Antey
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама