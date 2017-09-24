Russian, Chinese navy practice detaining vessel at drills in Far East

US declaration on UN reform is not organization’s document - LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 24, 13:34
VLADIVOSTOK, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian and Chinese navy at the second stage of the joint naval drills dubbed Maritime Cooperation-2017 practiced a joint operation to detain a "violating" vessel in the Sea of Okhotsk, Spokesman for Russia’s Pacific Fleet Captain First Rank Vladimir Matveyev said on Sunday.
"In the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian and Chinese navy practiced an episode of a joint operation to detain a violating vessel during the Marine Cooperation-2017 exercise," he said. "According to the exercise’s scenario, The Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine Ship and The Shijiazhuang antisubmarine warfare ship located two unidentified vessels."
The inspection of the alleged intruders was held by the marines of the Pacific Fleet and marine units of the Chinese Navy. From helicopters, two pairs of snipers supported the inspection groups. After the operation, the navy practiced escorting the vessels.
The Naval Interaction 2017 exercise is organized on the Pacific Fleet’s base from September 18 to 26, 2017. The marine stage in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk is from September 22 to September 26.