Over 70 mountaineers from Pakistan to participate in Southern Military District

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 24. /TASS/. Over 70 mountaineers from Pakistan come to Russia for participation in Friendship-2017 joint exercise, a spokesperson of the Southern Military District’s press service told TASS on Sunday.
"Over 200 servicemen in total will take place in the Friendship-2017 Russian-Pakistani military exercise, including over 70 mountaineers from Pakistan and over 100 servicemen of the mountain infantry division of the Southern Military District, stationed in the Republic of Karachay-Cherkessia," the official said.
The exercise will take place on a mountain training range near Nizhny Arkhyz settlement.