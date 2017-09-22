Russian Northern Fleet completes drills in Arctic

Russian Northern Fleet completes drills in ArcticMilitary & Defense September 22, 18:01
MURMANSK, September 22. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet has completed a series of scheduled exercises in the Arctic on Friday, the fleet’s press service reported.
"Thirteen launches of seaborne and surface winged missiles have been carried out during live firing episodes in the Barents Sea, White Sea and the Laptev Sea, including from two nuclear underwater missile cruisers," the fleet’s press service said.
The crews of the ships that took part in the exercises for all-arms forces also carried out dozens of gun and missile-firing exercises. The drill episodes were carried out at battle training ranges in the Barents, White and Laptev Seas and near the New Siberian Islands.
The exercises involved about 50 warships and supply vessels, including the Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) heavy nuclear-powered guided-missile cruise, Dmitry Donksoy heavy strategic ballistic missile submarine, more than 30 aircraft and nuclear and diesel submarines.
They are passing to their permanent bases now. They will hammer out help to ships and vessels in distress on their way, and some ships and supply vessels will train to replenish supplies at sea.