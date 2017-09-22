Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Northern Fleet completes drills in Arctic

Military & Defense
September 22, 18:01 UTC+3

The exercises involved about 50 warships and supply vessels

Share
1 pages in this article
© The Russian Defense Ministry

MURMANSK, September 22. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet has completed a series of scheduled exercises in the Arctic on Friday, the fleet’s press service reported.

Read also

Russia creating advanced amphibious ship for Arctic

"Thirteen launches of seaborne and surface winged missiles have been carried out during live firing episodes in the Barents Sea, White Sea and the Laptev Sea, including from two nuclear underwater missile cruisers," the fleet’s press service said.

The crews of the ships that took part in the exercises for all-arms forces also carried out dozens of gun and missile-firing exercises. The drill episodes were carried out at battle training ranges in the Barents, White and Laptev Seas and near the New Siberian Islands.

The exercises involved about 50 warships and supply vessels, including the Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) heavy nuclear-powered guided-missile cruise, Dmitry Donksoy heavy strategic ballistic missile submarine, more than 30 aircraft and nuclear and diesel submarines.

They are passing to their permanent bases now. They will hammer out help to ships and vessels in distress on their way, and some ships and supply vessels will train to replenish supplies at sea.

Gallery
16 photo

Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg
16
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: What Putin said behind closed doors and US changes tone on Syria
2
Russian submarine hits terrorist targets in Syria
3
Ammunition depot explodes in Ukraine's Donetsk region — police
4
German rifle’s sketch to be removed from Kalashnikov’s monument in Moscow
5
Russia's top diplomat presents UN chief with film about him made by TASS
6
Putin assesses Zapad-2017 military drills
7
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама