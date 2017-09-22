Russian frigate Admiral Essen returns to Crimea after mission in Mediterranean

OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue talks on oil production cut dealBusiness & Economy September 22, 17:28
MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Navy’s brand-new guided-missile frigate Admiral Essen has returned to its home base, Sevastopol, after accomplishing a mission in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the navy’s permanent task force, Captain 1st Rank Vyacheslav Trukhachev, the fleet’s spokesman, said on Friday.
"While being in the navy’s permanent task force, the crew fulfilled combat tasks by delivering missile strikes on terrorist groups in Syria," the officer said. "The crew of the new frigate under command of Captain 2nd Rank Anton Kuprin has been on a long-distance voyage for over two months."
The Admiral Essen is a second frigate of Project 1135.6. She was commissioned into the navy’s Black Sea Fleet on 7 June 2016. The frigate is armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles, a Shtil-1 medium-range surface-to-air missile system, 100mm A-190 shipboard automatic artillery gun, an aircraft battery, an antisubmarine rocket launcher and torpedoes. The Admiral Essen embarks one Ka-27 (or Ka-31) helicopter. The ship displaces 3,620 tonnes, measuring 124.8 meters in length.