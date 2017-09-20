Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian planes return to bases after Zapad-2017 exercise

Military & Defense
September 20, 16:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The joint Russian-Belarussian strategic exercise Zapad-2017 was held on September 14-20

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Planes and helicopters of Russia’s Aerospace Force and the Western Military District are returning to their bases after the Zapad-2017 strategic exercise, the Defense Ministry said.

Read also

Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test

"The crews of tactical and army aircraft of the Aerospace Force and the Western Military District, which participated in the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2017, have begun to return to their permanent locations," the Defense Ministry said.

The Sukhoi-35S, MiG-31BM, MiG-29SMT, Sukhoi-30SM, Sukhoi-24M, Sukhoi-34 and Sukhoi-25 planes and helicopters Mi-28N, Mi-35, Mi-8 and Ka-52, which were involved in different episodes of the drills, some of them in Belarus, will be back to base within two days.

"The aircrews coped with all of their tasks despite bad weather, including tactical airborne assault, support for ground troops, interception of air targets and strikes against targets on the ground," the Defense Ministry said.

The joint Russian-Belarussian strategic exercise Zapad-2017 was held in the territory of both countries on September 14-20. Taking part in them were about 12,700 officers and men, (including about 10,200 in Belarus), about 70 planes and helicopters, up to 680 ground vehicles, including 250 tanks, up to 200 artillery pieces, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and ten ships.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
12
Russia and China gear up for naval drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’
2
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving ground
3
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
4
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — Lavrov
5
Lavrov blasts 'fake' claims of Russian meddling in EU elections as ‘waste of time’
6
Putin calls to ensure independence of defense developments from foreign components
7
Russian delegation walks out UN GA hall before Lithuanian president’s speech
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама