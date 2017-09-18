Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Defense Ministry denies Lithuania’s claims about violation of its airspace

Military & Defense
September 18, 21:55 UTC+3

The Russian Defense Ministry rejects Lithuania’s claims about intentional violation of the country's airspace by Il-76 warplanes during the Zapad-2017 strategic exercises

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexey Shtokal/TASS

Gallery
3 photo

Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Lithuania’s claims about intentional violation of its air borders by Russian Il-76 planes during the Zapad-2017 (West-2017) drills are politicized and have nothing to do with the real state of things, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the incident took place on September 16 when the Russian planes deviated from their route towards Lithuania’s air border. However, the ministry stressed, it was done with the permission of an air traffic controller in Vilnius to fly past a storm front. No claims to the Russian crews came from the Lithuanian air traffic control authorities, the ministry noted.

"We would like to stress that in the following two days the Russian defense ministry deceived no claims from the Lithuanian side via the military diplomatic channels," the ministry said. "We consider the Lithuanian side’s claims about alleged intentional violation of its airspace by Russian planes during the Zapad-2017 drills as politicized and having nothing to do with reality."

The ministry stressed that Russian Il-76 warplanes flying over the Baltic Sea deviated towards Lithuania’s air borders with the permission of an air traffic controller in Vilnius to fly past a storm front.

While flying over the Baltic Sea’s neutral waters on September 16, two Russian Il-76 detected a storm front about 20 kilometers wide and some 60 kilometers long, which "posed a threat to the planes’ and the crews’ safety."

Read also

Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exercise

Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drills

Observers from 60 states invited to main stage of Zapad-2017 military drill

Kremlin slams hype over Zapad-2017 military drills as provocative

"I order to avoid the hazard and in strict conformity with the norms of international aviation law, the leading crew of the Russian plane made a voice inquiry to the zonal airspace control center in Vilnius to ask permission for necessary deviation from the flight route towards Lithuania’s air border to fly past the storm front," the ministry said.

"As soon as a relevant permission was received from the Lithuanian side, the planes deviated from the route to fly past the hazardous area and returned to the initial route," the ministry said. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
12
Russia and China gear up for naval drills
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
DPR: Ukraine’s, US’ refusal on Russian initiative reveals plans to continue war in Donbass
2
Lithuania’s allegation about violation of its airspace are politicized - Russian MOD
3
Russian diplomat comments on declaration on UN reform
4
Russian Defense Ministry denies Lithuania’s claims about violation of its airspace
5
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
6
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reform — envoy
7
Monument to paratroopers blown up in central Lugansk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама