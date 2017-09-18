Back to Main page
Putin to visit Russia’s defense contractor Almaz-Antey

Military & Defense
September 18, 18:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Military Industrial Commission on September 19

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern on Tuesday, September 19.

There the head of state will hold a meeting of the Military Industrial Commission that "will study a range of issues connected with development of armaments systems for the army and the fleet," the Kremlin press service reported on Monday.

