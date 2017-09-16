Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Observers from seven states arrive in Belarus for Zapad-2017 — defense ministry

Military & Defense
September 16, 22:08 UTC+3 MINSK

Belarus has invited representatives from Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Ukraine, Sweden and Estonia

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, September 16. /TASS/. Observers from seven countries have arrived in Belarus to monitor the Russian-Belarusian military exercise Zapad-2017, the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Spokesman Vladimir Makarov said on Saturday.

Read also

Zapad-2017 strategic exercise kicks off in Russia and Belarus

"In the spirit of openness and transparency and on a voluntary basis, Belarus has invited representatives from Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Ukraine, Sweden and Estonia to monitor the joint strategic exercise," Makarov said.

Two representatives from each country arrived in Minsk on Saturday, he said, noting that foreign observers will carry out their work between September 16 and 20.

"The observers’ agenda envisages their visits to training grounds where they will be able to watch practical activities of participants in the joint strategic exercise," he said.

Earlier, Belarus had sent invitations to officials of some international agencies, including NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Zapad-2017 exercise

A large-scale exercise Zapad-2017 began in Russia and Belarus on Thursday at three proving grounds in Russia and six in Belarus with 12,700 troops (7,200 Belarussian and 5,500 Russian ones taking part). Also involved in the exercise are about 70 planes and helicopters, 680 ground vehicles, including about 250 tanks, 200 artillery pieces, multiple rocket launchers and mortars and ten ships.

The main purpose of the exercise is to improve the compatibility of command and control centers, test new documentation and let commanders of all levels practice planning and control of operations on the basis of experience gained in the latest military conflicts.

The exercise will last till September 20.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 50 militants defect to Syrian government side — Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
3
Russian-Cuban cooperation in manufacturing developing successfully - official
4
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
5
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
6
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
7
Russian-Chinese naval drills to kick off in Far East next week
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама