Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Baltic Fleet’s ships go to sea to participate in Zapad-2017 exercise

Military & Defense
September 16, 15:34 UTC+3 BALTIISK

A large-scale exercise Zapad-2017 began in Russia and Belarus on Thursday

Share
1 pages in this article

BALTIISK, September 16. /TASS/. About 20 ships and support vessels of Russia’s Baltic Fleet went to sea to perform tactical tasks of the Zapad-2017 strategic exercise, head of the Western Military District’s press service on the Baltic Fleet Captain 1st rank Roman Martov said on Saturday.

"Corvettes, small missile and anti-submarine ships, minesweepers and missile boats, and various vessels of the auxiliary fleet have formed a few tactical groupings," he said. "They are ready to fulfil task as assigned - in anti-submarine and air defense, to carry out test artillery firing on different types of targets, simulating sea and air targets."

Zapad-2017 exercise

A large-scale exercise Zapad-2017 began in Russia and Belarus on Thursday at three proving grounds in Russia and six in Belarus with 12,700 troops (7,200 Belarussian and 5,500 Russian ones taking part). Also involved in the exercise are about 70 planes and helicopters, 680 ground vehicles, including about 250 tanks, 200 artillery pieces, multiple rocket launchers and mortars and ten ships.

The main purpose of the exercise is to improve the compatibility of command and control centers, test new documentation and let commanders of all levels practice planning and control of operations on the basis of experience gained in the latest military conflicts.

The exercise will last till September 20.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin welcomes Cross of Nation participants
2
Yak-130 crashes during training flight near Borisoglebsk
3
Gazprom plans investing 100 billion rubles in Kyrgyzstan gas projects - Putin
4
Ambassador says US must comply with political steps envisioned by UN resolution
5
Russia’s two top cinema chains cancel controversial tsar movie amid safety concerns
6
Peaceful life returns to liberated Deir ez-Zor
7
Zapad-2017 drills in Belarus to involve 98 Russian tanks
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама