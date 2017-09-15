Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drill

Military & Defense
September 15, 18:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Now the crews of the warships are preparing to repel the surprise attack that would be carried out by attack and fighter aircraft nosedown

Share
1 pages in this article
The Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser

The Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser

© Andrey Luzik/Northern Fleet's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser and the Admiral Ushakov destroyer have "destroyed" the "enemy" winged missiles at the Northern Fleet’s drill in the Barents Sea, the fleet’s press service reported.

"According to the drill plot, the ship strike group led by the Pyotr Veliky heavy nuclear guided-missile cruiser and the Admiral Ushakov destroyer was attacked by ‘enemy’ winged missiles and aviation at sea. The ships’ crews carried out a joint drill with the use of radioelectronic weapons during which they seized, followed and ‘destroyed’ low-flying air targets," the report says.

Read also
The Pyotr Veliky heavy nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser

Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships enter Barents Sea for drill

Su-33 planes from the Northern Fleet separate ship-based fighter aviation regiment acted as air targets. They simulated strikes with winged missiles and bombing air attacks.

Now the crews of the Pyotr Veliky and the Admiral Ushakov together with the MiG-29K fighters are preparing to repel the surprise attack that would be carried out by attack and fighter aircraft nosedown. The air attack, according to the episode, will be repulsed by AK-130 and AK-630 artillery systems, as well as air defense systems.

The Northern Fleet drill involving 10 diesel and nuclear submarines and more than 20 warships, 20 supply vessels and up to 30 aircraft kicked off on Thursday. More than 5,000 marines and more than 300 equipment and weapons units will also take part at various stages of the maneuvers. The training in the Barents Sea is expected to last a few days.

Gallery
16 photo

Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Macron call for resumption of direct talks on North Korea
2
Kremlin slams bomb threat calls in Russian cities as telephone 'terrorism'
3
Russian trade representative to Netherlands passes away
4
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drill
5
Russia urges UN to get actively involved in solving humanitarian issues in Syria
6
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
7
Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама