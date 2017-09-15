Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drill

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser and the Admiral Ushakov destroyer have "destroyed" the "enemy" winged missiles at the Northern Fleet’s drill in the Barents Sea, the fleet’s press service reported.

"According to the drill plot, the ship strike group led by the Pyotr Veliky heavy nuclear guided-missile cruiser and the Admiral Ushakov destroyer was attacked by ‘enemy’ winged missiles and aviation at sea. The ships’ crews carried out a joint drill with the use of radioelectronic weapons during which they seized, followed and ‘destroyed’ low-flying air targets," the report says.

Su-33 planes from the Northern Fleet separate ship-based fighter aviation regiment acted as air targets. They simulated strikes with winged missiles and bombing air attacks.

Now the crews of the Pyotr Veliky and the Admiral Ushakov together with the MiG-29K fighters are preparing to repel the surprise attack that would be carried out by attack and fighter aircraft nosedown. The air attack, according to the episode, will be repulsed by AK-130 and AK-630 artillery systems, as well as air defense systems.

The Northern Fleet drill involving 10 diesel and nuclear submarines and more than 20 warships, 20 supply vessels and up to 30 aircraft kicked off on Thursday. More than 5,000 marines and more than 300 equipment and weapons units will also take part at various stages of the maneuvers. The training in the Barents Sea is expected to last a few days.