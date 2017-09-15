Back to Main page
Russian-Chinese naval drills to kick off in Far East next week

Military & Defense
September 15, 5:34 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The exercise includes two stages - the coastal and naval phases

VLADIVOSTOK, September 15. /TASS/. The second stage of international Russian-Chinese drills Naval Interaction-2017 will be held at the base of the Russian Pacific Fleet on September 18-26, fleet spokesman Vladimir Matveyev said on Friday.

"The international exercise Naval Interaction-2017 will take place on September 18-26 at the base of the Pacific Fleet. The exercise includes two stages - the coastal and naval phases. The coastal phase will be held in Vladivostok on September 18-21. The naval part of maneuvers will be conducted on September 22-26 in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the southern area of the Sea of Okhotsk," Matveyev said.

The first stage of the exercise took place on July 22-27 in the Baltic Sea.

On September 18, a task force of China’s warships will arrive to take part in the drills in Vladivostok.

The exercise in the Sea of Okhotsk will be held for the first time.

The crews will train to carry out rescue missions under the water and also antisubmarine warfare involving a big number of armaments, vessels and aircraft. The Chinese task force includes Shijiazhuang antisubmarine ship, Daqing guided-missile frigate and Changdao rescue ship.

