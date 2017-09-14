Post-Soviet security bloc to hold exercises in Armenia, Russia and Kazakhstan

KRASNOARMEISK /Moscow region/, September 14. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is beginning its Grom military exercises on Thursday to be followed by the Poisk and Vzaimodeistviye drills, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told reporters.

"We are opening a series of our exercises today within the Collective Security Treaty Organization with the Grom drills. In early October, we will hold the Poisk exercises where our reconnaissance units will accomplish their missions. In Armenia, we will hold the Vzaimodeistviye exercises with the Collective Rapid Reaction Force on October 10-13. We will complete this cycle with the military drills in Kazakhstan," he said.

Semerikov stressed that these exercises are planned. "You are aware of the fuss around the Zapad-2017 exercises. However, these are planned drills. They were endorsed last year in the joint operations plan. These are planned events unrelated to the current international situation," he said.

The press service of the Southern Military District earlier reported that the Poisk-2017 exercises involving the forces of the CSTO member-countries will be held in the North Caucasus.