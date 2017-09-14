Russia, Thailand sign military cooperation agreement

BANGKOK, September 14. /TASS/. Russia and Thailand have signed an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation, a source in the Russian embassy in Bangkok told TASS on Thursday.

The document was signed by Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Cooperation Mikhail Petukhov and Director of the Joint Logistics of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters Vice Admiral Tiwa Daramuang. However, the embassy source did not provide any details on the agreement.

Russia and Thailand have significantly stepped up defense and security ties recently. In May 2016, Moscow and Bangkok signed an agreement on military cooperation. Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan visited Russia twice in 2016.

Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleg Salyukov visited Thailand in March 2017. A visit of such a high-ranking Russian military officer to the Thai kingdom took place for the first time in the past ten years.