Russia sends warship on mission to fight pirates in Atlantic Ocean

Chinese naval fleet goes to Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese drillMilitary & Defense September 13, 14:45
Russian culture minister slams pressure on cinemas over tsar film MatildaSociety & Culture September 13, 14:26
Russia offers help to US, Cuba, France in dealing with Irma effectsSociety & Culture September 13, 14:17
Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against herRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 14:01
Russia sends warship on mission to fight pirates in Atlantic OceanMilitary & Defense September 13, 13:55
Hurricane Irma devastates Cuba’s tourism infrastructureWorld September 13, 13:51
UNESCO insists on establishment of Lake Baikal monitoring systemSociety & Culture September 13, 13:50
Russia’s federal budget deficit totals 1% in 2017 — premierBusiness & Economy September 13, 13:28
Lawmaker says WADA sorts out situation with Russian athletes on McLaren’s listSport September 13, 13:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Alexander Otrakovsky large landing ship of the Russian Northern Fleet has set off on a long mission to the Atlantic Ocean to fight pirates and terrorists, Fleet Spokesman Captain First Rank Vadim Serga said.
"While on the mission, the large landing ship will travel to important areas of the ocean," he pointed out. "Its priorities are to ensure maritime security and Russia’s maritime economic activities, as well as to respond to the threats of the present day, such as piracy and international terrorism," he added.
The ship’s crew will also hold defense and damage control exercises to train skills useful on long sea missions.
In 2015-2016, the Alexander Otrakovsky spent a total of 588 days at sea.