Russia sends warship on mission to fight pirates in Atlantic Ocean

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Alexander Otrakovsky large landing ship of the Russian Northern Fleet has set off on a long mission to the Atlantic Ocean to fight pirates and terrorists, Fleet Spokesman Captain First Rank Vadim Serga said.

"While on the mission, the large landing ship will travel to important areas of the ocean," he pointed out. "Its priorities are to ensure maritime security and Russia’s maritime economic activities, as well as to respond to the threats of the present day, such as piracy and international terrorism," he added.

The ship’s crew will also hold defense and damage control exercises to train skills useful on long sea missions.

In 2015-2016, the Alexander Otrakovsky spent a total of 588 days at sea.