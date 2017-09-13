Number of Western military drills near Russian borders keeps growing — military official

Number of Western military drills near Russian borders keeps growing — military officialMilitary & Defense September 13, 8:39
About 30 air crews take part in Far East exerciseMilitary & Defense September 13, 8:29
Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft docks with ISS — RoscosmosScience & Space September 13, 6:27
Ukrainian party gathers signatures for Poroshenko’s impeachmentWorld September 13, 4:23
Apple announces prices for new iPhones in RussiaBusiness & Economy September 13, 4:14
FIS sees no obstacles to holding international skiing events in RussiaSport September 13, 1:14
Kadyrov Foundation donates $14 mln for rebuilding Great Mosque of AleppoSociety & Culture September 13, 1:13
CSKA Moscow defeats Benefica 2-1 in UEFA Champions League group stageSport September 13, 1:11
Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft with crew of three launched from BaikonurScience & Space September 13, 1:07
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The number of exercises that Western countries hold near Russian borders keeps growing, Western Military District Commander Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov said on Wednesday.
"According to our information, about 50 combat training events have been held on the territory of Europe since June. Some 60,000 people took part in them, including US servicemen. Moreover, the number of military exercises near Russian borders has been constantly growing," Kartapolov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.
The official added that such maneuvers often involve personnel "not only from the NATO alliance, but also neutral states like Finland, Sweden, Moldova and even Ukraine."
In late September, Poland is set to hold the Dragon exercise involving 17,000 personnel and 3,500 pieces of military hardware. At the moment, about 20,000 Swedish, French, Norwegian, Finnish, Estonian and Lithuanian servicemen are taking part in the three-week Aurora 17 exercise, Kartapolov said.