About 30 air crews take part in Far East exercise

Military & Defense
September 13, 8:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Pilots performed over 100 sorties and completed a dozen of tactical episodes

© Alexander Elistartov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. About 30 plane and helicopter crews were put on training alert at the naval aviation base of the Pacific Fleet’s Kamchatka group on Wednesday, the Eastern Military District’s press service said on Wednesday.

Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia

Moscow dismisses reports of alleged 'Russian threat' over West-2017 drills

Russia's Taimyr Peninsula sees most wide-ranging military drill in its history

Russian servicemen to take part in joint drills in Mongolian desert

"As part of a tactical flight training of the naval aviation base of the Pacific Fleet’s Kamchatka group, about 30 crews of Tu-142MZ anti-submarine warfare aircraft, MiG-31 interceptor aircraft, Il-38 and Il-38N anti-submarine warfare aircraft, An-26 planes, Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters and Mi-8 helicopters performed designated tasks in simulated conditions of an enemy’s use of air defense and electronic countermeasures," the press service said in a statement.

Pilots performed over 100 sorties and completed a dozen of tactical episodes.

