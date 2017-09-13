About 30 air crews take part in Far East exercise

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. About 30 plane and helicopter crews were put on training alert at the naval aviation base of the Pacific Fleet’s Kamchatka group on Wednesday, the Eastern Military District’s press service said on Wednesday.

"As part of a tactical flight training of the naval aviation base of the Pacific Fleet’s Kamchatka group, about 30 crews of Tu-142MZ anti-submarine warfare aircraft, MiG-31 interceptor aircraft, Il-38 and Il-38N anti-submarine warfare aircraft, An-26 planes, Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters and Mi-8 helicopters performed designated tasks in simulated conditions of an enemy’s use of air defense and electronic countermeasures," the press service said in a statement.

Pilots performed over 100 sorties and completed a dozen of tactical episodes.