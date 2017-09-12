Lavrov discusses cooperation with Post-Soviet security bloc’s top brass

Moscow envoy says talks with US counterpart not without disputes on issues like INFRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 18:59
MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khatchaturov on Tuesday.
"I’m glad to have the opportunity of exchanging opinions on fostering our cooperation within the organization. The secretary general and his team undertake very coordinated efforts of the entire Secretariat on the basis of decisions by the chiefs of states, the council of foreign ministers, the secretaries of security council, the defense ministers," Lavrov said.
According to him, Khatchaturov has been in office for almost half a year. "There’s a reason to listen to your evaluation, it will be very useful for us," Lavrov noted.
The secretary general stated in return that he would report briefly on what he had accomplished. In particular, meetings by the CSTO defense ministers, the council of foreign ministers and others were held.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.