Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past day

HMEYMIM AIRDROME /Syria/, September 12. /TASS/. Russian air strikes in Syria destroyed nearly 180 facilities of terrorists’ infrastructures near Akerbat on Monday to support advancing Syrian government troops, the Russian military group’s chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Aleksandr Lapin, told the media on Tuesday.
"On Monday alone Russian planes flew more than 50 sorties near Akerbat to wipe out nearly 180 terrorist targets - terrorists’ pockets of resistance and strongholds, underground shelters, command centers, terrorists groups, artillery positions and ammunition depots and fuel and lubricants warehouses," Lapin said.