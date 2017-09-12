Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past day

Military & Defense
September 12, 11:35 UTC+3

The Russian planes flew more than 50 sorties to support advancing Syrian government troops

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Anti-terrorist mop-up operation in Syria’s Akerbat enters final stage

HMEYMIM AIRDROME /Syria/, September 12. /TASS/. Russian air strikes in Syria destroyed nearly 180 facilities of terrorists’ infrastructures near Akerbat on Monday to support advancing Syrian government troops, the Russian military group’s chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Aleksandr Lapin, told the media on Tuesday.

"On Monday alone Russian planes flew more than 50 sorties near Akerbat to wipe out nearly 180 terrorist targets - terrorists’ pockets of resistance and strongholds, underground shelters, command centers, terrorists groups, artillery positions and ammunition depots and fuel and lubricants warehouses," Lapin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems
2
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed
3
Russia de-facto suggests joint transport project to Japan — minister
4
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan
5
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
6
German top diplomat admits he is "more inclined' to talk with Putin than with Lavrov
7
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама