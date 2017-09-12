Russian military establishes new airfield on Kuril Islands

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian military has concluded the establishment of a new temporary airfield on one of the Kuril Islands in the country’s Far East, the press service of Russia’s Eastern Military District said in a statement.

"Military servicemen have built a runway of 28,000 metal plates, runway markings have been installed," the statement reads.

In addition, communication tools and navigational equipment have also been installed. The airfield has received a state registration certificate and an operational status license, the press service added.

However, the press service did not provide details as to where the new airfield was located.

In early June, Eastern Military District Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said that work had been launched to restore an airfield on the Matua Island, one of the Kuril Islands, where there were two asphalt and concrete runways more than 1,200 meters long and 80 meters wide.