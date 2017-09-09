Back to Main page
Russian Arms Expo from 2018 may be returned to Nizhny Tagil in Urals - Deputy PM Rogozin

September 09, 13:01 UTC+3

The Staratel Training Area is situated in the Sverdlovsk Region near the city of Nizhny Tagil, the center of Russia’s tank industry

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian Arms Expo from 2018 may again be hosted in the Urals' Nizhny Tagil, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday at events devoted to marking of the Tankman Day.

"This Tankman Day lacks the traditional exhibition, which formerly used to be in Nizhny Tagil, and I do not think this is correct," he said. "I think, Nizhny Tagil deserves hosting this event with a big, serious international program."

"I promise to you that next year here besides a tank show we shall organize an exhibition and a big military-industrial conference," he added

The government has made this decision already, he added. "We have decided so and will correct the mistake."

The Staratel Training Area is situated in the Sverdlovsk Region near the city of Nizhny Tagil, the center of Russia’s tank industry. From 1999 to 2015, the tank driving range had hosted 25 national and international exhibitions, including 10 Russian Arms Expo - Nizhny Tagil (RAE) international arms shows, with RAE to move to the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region in future.

