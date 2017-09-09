Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017

Military & Defense
September 09, 8:43 updated at: September 09, 8:52 UTC+3

Russian military will be involved in the Russia-Belarus West-2017 exercise

Share
1 pages in this article
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is surprised at the statement made by German's Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen claiming 100,000 Russian military will be involved in the Russia-Belarus West-2017 exercise, spokesman of the Russian authority Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"We are surprised at the statement, made by the German defense minister, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, as she quoted the unreasonable figures concerning claimed 100,000 Russian military to be involved in the West-2017 exercise and about consequent threats to Europe," the spokesman said. "The German side was notified and it has received all the exhaustive information about the plot, defense character and real numbers of the Russian military involved in the West-2017 exercise.".

According to the spokesman, the German side has received detailed information both by the Belarussian side and directly to the German embassy’s military attache in Moscow during a special briefing on August 29 by Russia’s Deputy Defense Ministry Alexander Fomin in the presence of hundreds of foreign reporters.

"Moreover, Russia’s Head of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov only the day before yesterday in Baku during a meeting with head of NATO’s Military Committee informed additionally General Petr Pavel about the Zapad-2017 exercise, stressing it is a planned action and it is not aimed against third countries," the Defense Ministry’s spokesman said. "It is difficult to imagine that colleagues of Ms. Ursula von der Layen at NATO, or from other involved German authorities or her office deliberately mislead the German defense minister."

"It is much easier to suppose the opposite," he added.

Earlier, Germany’s military spokesman Jens Flosdorff in a comment on the statement by Minister Ursula von der Layen about the number of personnel involved in the Zapad-2017 exercise said those were estimations of NATO’s experts.

Zapad-2017 exercise

The joint strategic exercise Zapad-2017 is scheduled for September 14-20. Six proving grounds in Russia and Belarus will be used. It is expected that 12,700 troops will take part (about 10,200 in Belarus) and 680 pieces of military equipment.

The Belarussian Defense Ministry has dispatched invitations to monitors from seven countries and a number of international organizations, including NATO, CSTO, CIS, UN and OSCE. Russia, too, has invited senior officials from a number of foreign defense ministries to see the final phase of the exercise.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Terrorists in Syria must be obliterated, none should be allowed to escape — Lavrov
2
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017
3
Putin to take part in celebrations of Moscow’s City Day, opening of new park
4
Lavrov expects constructive dialogue on Syria, Libya, Ukraine with French top diplomat
5
Experts from 12 countries to monitor elections in 11 Russian constituent regions
6
Gazprom Export expects progress in China talks on ‘western route’ contract
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама