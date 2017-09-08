Back to Main page
Russian defense companies to repay loans worth 200 bln by year-end - deputy premier

Military & Defense
September 08, 7:50 UTC+3

"I think that at the end of this year we will repay all loans, the main loans that the companies got during that year," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said

BOLSHOI KAMEN /Primorye Territory/, September 8. /TASS/. Until the end of the year, Russian companies will repay 200 billion rubles under the loans they took out in 2016, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"I think that at the end of this year we will repay all loans, the main loans that the companies got during that year," he said.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said late last year that the government allocated about 800 billion rubles in 2016 to repay the debt of Russian defense companies.

